Top 20 things to do on Maui, Nov. 30-Dec. 13: World AIDS Day’s Music for Hope, Kanekoa benefit, Jimi Hendrix birthday bash, Kingston Trio, holiday celebrations

This week on Maui, the band Kanekoa is performing at a benefit concert for Maui wildfire victims, the free annual Jimi Hendrix tribute takes place in Pāʻia and for the observance of World AIDS Day there is “Music For Hope” at the ʻĪao Theater. There also are holiday celebrations and places to get your keiki and pets’ photos with Santa.

Coming up fast are concerts with Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, American Idol winner Iam Tongi and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Henry Kapono celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the remarkable duo C&K.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events – concerts, shows, entertainment community activities and outdoor farmers markets – for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – ‘Ukulele band Kanekoa holds benefit concert for Maui wildfire victims (Dec. 1, Kahului)

The ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs at a concert for Maui wildfire victims Friday.

The ‘Ukulele band Kanekoa will perform at a benefit concert for Maui wildfire victims at the Pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Proceeds from merchandise sales and a portion of tickets sales go to the Lahaina nonprofit Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui Cultural Center of Lahaina. For more information including tickets, go to the Maui Coffee Attic or call John at 808-255-9055.

No. 2 – World AIDS Day Maui’s Music For Hope (Dec. 1, Wailuku)

Special performances by some of Maui’s top entertainers — Anthony Pfluke, Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom — are scheduled for World AIDS Day Maui’s Music For Hope at the ʻĪao Theater on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Gilead Sciences, which supports the health of the Maui community and honors World Aids Day 2023 and the 40 million lives lost to AIDS worldwide.

Gilead Sciences brings attention to the progress of effective treatment, steadfastly increasing the quality of life for the afflicted, and pleading a commitment to ending AIDS by the year 2030. The program includes a names Tribute and Remembrance. The AIDS quilt display is being flown into Maui from the National AIDS Memorial. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Onstage or call 808-242-6969

No. 3 – Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash (Dec. 1, Pāʻia)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The free Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash with multiple rock banks will take place at the Jammin on Maui Street Stage, 137 Hana Highway in Pāʻia on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is organized by a the Maui Chapter of the Jimi Hendrix Foundation through Rosalind Starchild’s Electric Church Maui.

The celebration honors the legendary icon Jimi Hendrix, arguably the rest rock guitarist who had held a Rainbow Bridge concert on Maui. Bands and individual performers include Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake, Relic, Nils Rosenblad, If 6 was 9, and Duke Gadd. Information, call 808-572-1000.

No. 4 – The Kingston Trio at the MACC (Dec. 8, Kahului)

The legendary folk group The Kingston Trio performs at the the McCoy Studio Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The era of the pop folk boom is revisited, featuring such songs as “Tom Dooley,” which sold more than three million copies as a single.

All three current members — Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich — have intrinsic links to the original group: Mike is the “adopted son” of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a friend of John Stewart since he was in his early twenties, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Buddy Woodward, a highly regarded musician has worked with former Trio member George Grove.

The Trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the number 1 spot. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 5 – Hellmer & friends at Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory (Dec. 3, Lahaina)

Trumpet player Ian Sheridan, pianist Jeff Hellmer and drummer Paul Marchetti are the jazz trio members performing at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina Sunday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer is joined by drummer Paul Marchetti and bassist Ian Sheridan for the Sunset Jazz series at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono St. on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The performance is organized by Jazz Maui, a nonprofit that uses the proceeds toward sponsoring free music workshops for students at Maui schools.

Hellmer, who has performed as band leader at the Montreux Jazz Festival, was twice name a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition and was the long-time director of the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra. Sheridan has recorded with Jason Mraz, and Marchetti has played as a member of Mick Fleetwood’s band and also with Walter Becker and Michael McDonald. For information including tickets, visit JazzMaui.org or text 808-283-3576.

No. 6 – The Voice’s former contestant Jason Arcilla performs at Ocean Organic Farm (Nov. 30, Kula)

Jason Arcilla

Jason Arcilla, a recent contestant on NBC’s The Voice, performs in a trio at a free concert at Maui Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. He was successful in two rounds of elimination in The Voice — the last winning in a singing competition against Eli Ward with both singing parts of the song “Make It With You.” The decision to choose Arcilla was made by No Doubt vocalist Gwen Stefani whose group is known for its ska punk song, “Just a Girl.”

Arcilla’s parents migrated to the United States from the Philippines when he was just 9 months old, seeking a better life for their family. Here’s a link to the sing-off.

Ocean Organic is accepting donations to benefit Maui wildfire victims.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other performers include:

Friday: Brown Chicken Brown Cow band singer Matt Del Olmo performs in a duo.

Saturday: The Hawaiian music-influenced trio Nevah Too Late.

Sunday: Lahaina-raised Ikaika Cosma performs Hawaii island grooves.

Monday: Falsetto master CJ Boom Helekahi from Hana.

Tuesday: Aaron Booth performs island grooves.

Wednesday: Master guitarist Ikaika Costa performs island style grooves.

No. 7 – Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku (Nov. 28, Napili)

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs with hula dancer Wainani Kealoha and his slack key partner Shem Kahawai’i at the Napili Kai Resort on Wednesday.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku resumes Slack Key Show along with hula dancer Wainani Kealoha and Shem Kahawai’i at an intimate concert at the Aloha Pavilion at the Napili Kai Resort on Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Kahumoku has received a 2022 Lifetime Achievement award by the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Artists and describes how he was discovered as a youth by renown songwriter Kui Lee, composer of “I’ll Remember You.”

Admission to the concert is free to Lahaina Fire Disaster survivors and emergency workers, and there is a kama’aina rate. Tickets are available at SlackKeyShow.com or by calling 808-669-3858.

No. 8 – Rock Hendricks performs jazz at The Shops of Wailea (Dec. 9, Wailea)

Rock Hendricks

Jazz saxophonist Rock Hendricks performs a complimentary concert at The Shops At Wailea on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hendricks has been recorded with Paul Hardcastle in more than 30 Billboard #1 smooth jazz hits, and wrote and produced music for the electronic arts game The Sims with more than 150 million games sold.

He’s also performed and recorded with Michael Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, John Lee Hooker, the Temptations, Walter Becker and several Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning local artists. For more information, go to The Shops or call 808-891-6770.

No. 9 – John Cruz at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 6, Kīhei)

John Cruz

Award-winning composer-singer John Cruz performs at the ProArts Playhouse at Azeka Place Shopping Center on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. It’s an intimate setting featuring this Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner at home in his resident playhouse.

Cruz, composer of the popular song “Island Style,” is a contributor to the Grammy award-winning album “Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2.” More than 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings each year. He participated in Playing For Change’s All Along the Watchtower video, with more than 12 million views. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

No. 10 – Pukalani Christmas Fair and Electric Light Golf Cart Parade (Dec.2, Pukalani)

The Pukalani Community Association is holding a free family-friendly event featuring an electric light golf cart parade and Pukalani Christmas Fair at the Pukalani County Club, 360 Pukalani Street, on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Santa arrives at 4:30 p.m., and there will be food booths, specialty holiday drinks, keiki entertainment and music by DJ Zele Kalua. Bring a blanket, chair and sweater for the cool evening. For more information, call 808-344-7134.

No. 11 – Free photos with Santa at Maui shopping centers (Dec. 2-9, Wailea & Kahului)

Maui Mall Village and other shopping centers are providing a photo opportunity with Santa. Here’s a brief list of places.

Santa is available for a photo opportunity at several Maui shopping centers:

The Shops at Wailea at the lower level between Marina and TravisMathew. A canned good donation is asked to benefit the Maui Food Bank. The meet-and-greet event includes a special treat of peppermint macadamia nut cookies courtesy of the Honolulu Cookie Company. The Wailea schedule is on Dec. 2, 6 and 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului welcomes Santa on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Santa also is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a break from 3 to 3:30 p.m., and on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a break from 3 to 4 p.m. People who want to have photos of their pets may gather on Dec. 5 from 11 to 7 p.m., with a break from 3 to 3:30 pm. For more further information, go to Ka’ahumanu Center.

Santa makes an appearance with his Elf, and there’s a holiday hula performance as well at the Maui Mall Village in Kahului on Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. A free selfie with Santa takes place with a donation to the food drive and other local nonprofit groups. For more information, go to the Maui Mall Village.

No. 12 – The Reluctant Elf at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 1-10, Kīhei)

At ProArts Playhouse, it’s the return of the fun and family-friendly holiday favorite by popular demand — The Reluctant Elf, created by Ally Shore and directed by Kiegan Otterson. Come early to participate in caroling around the baby grand piano with pianist-singer Louise Lambert. Sing along, have a cup of cheer and remember what it was like to be a child during the holidays.

Opening night is Friday at 7 p.m., followed by Saturday shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The next week, the play has a similar run, but with an added Thursday performance (Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.)

Through the end of 2023, free seats are available to wildfire survivors and first responders by calling 808-463-6550. For more information, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6500.

No. 13 – Maui Ocean Center’s Holiday Celebration (Dec. 1, Ma’alaea)

Maui Ocean Center is hosting “Dashing Through the Sea: A Holiday Celebration” on Friday, featuring local gift vendors, games face painting, aquarium exhibits and a holiday experience in the Sphere Theatre.

The event also includes performances by Logan Kalawaia, Ta’aroa Nui Halau, and Nā ʻOhu, along with roaming carolers and free ‘ukulele lessons. On sale will be Maui Strong T-shirts, with proceeds going to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s fund to help Maui wildfire victims. For more information including tickets, go to the Maui Ocean Center.

No. 14 – The Magnificent Show at the ʻĪao Theater (Dec. 4, Wailuku)

A family friendly staged reading of The Magnificent Show written by 13-year-old Maui playwright Aleisabel Garcia-Lick takes place at the ʻĪao Theater on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. It’s a 90-minute performance with a 10-minute intermission.

The play is about a hot-headed director assigned to put together a magnificent show for a famous playwright. But when the audition takes place, the director is faced with what seems to be the worst cast imaginable, especially with the assistance of a ditzy high school director. The cast for the reading includes Camille Romero, Tina Kailiponi, Patty Lee, Micah Howlett, Shyela Stephens, Shane Borge, Dale Button, Gina Duncan, Francis Tau’a.

The staged reading is free but requires the audience to reserve seats. It’s part of the ONO – One Night Only program to encourage artistic endeavors. For more information, go to https://www.mauionstage.com or call 808-242-6969.

No. 15 – Phil & Angela Benoit perform at Pita Paradise (Dec. 3 & 10, Wailea)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Angela and Phil Benoit performs original music and jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing at Pita Paradise on two Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10. Both performances run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Angela’s vocals are smooth and rest somewhere between high alto and low mezzo-soprano while Phil provides a swinging guitar. For more information, go to Benoit Jazz Works. For reservations, call 808-879-7177 or go to Pita Paradise .

No. 16 – Upcountry Farmers Market ( Dec. 2 & 9, Kula)

Vendors at the Upcountry Farmers Market offer a wide range of produce, including Jackfruit and stalks of sugarcane.

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, and exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

COMING SOON:

No. 17 – Legendary Wayne Newton performs at the MACC (Dec. 7, Kahului)

Wayne Newton

Legendary Wayne Newton performs at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Newton is known for his iconic signature song “Danke Schoen.” He has countless other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter” and “Summer Wind.”

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 18 – Henry Kapono’s Cecilia & Kapono’s 50th Anniversary concert at the MACC (Dec. 9, Kahului)

The rescheduled Henry Kapono & the Songs of C&K concert is at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. It features Kopono and fellow musicians in a 50th anniversary salute to the music of Cecilio & Kapono.

Kapono will be joined by Alex Kawakami and Johnny Valentine, along with his all-star band including Gaylord Holomalia, Lopaka Colon, Matt Krahula and Wendell Ching.

As the first Hawaiߵi group to be signed by a major record label, Columbia Records, C&K helped forge the sound of the 70’s “Hawaiian Music Renaissance” with laid-back contemporary island rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawaiʻi. The concert will feature classic hits such as “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin’,” “Gotta Get Away,” “Sunshine Love” and “Highway in the Sun.”

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning Kapono, with 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, was voted the 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 19 – Holiday Pops with Kalani Pe’a (Dec. 10, Kahului)

Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a celebrates a “Purple Hawaiian Christmas” with the Maui Pops Orchestra Dec. 10.

Multiple Grammy winner and homeboy Kalani Pe’a performs with the Maui Pops Orchestra at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center with a dance performance by Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua on Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.

The Hawaiian singer/songwriter has also won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards including in 2023 for his “Purple Hawaiian Christmas.” Music from this album will be featured with full orchestral backup, along with other holiday favorites. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 20 – American Idol winner Iam Tongi at the MACC (Dec. 12 & 13, Kahului)

Iam Tongi

American Idol’s 21st season winner Iam Tongi of Hawaiʻi performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. He’s the first Pacific Islander to win the TV show’s singing competition, with performances that were emotionally moving.

At the concert, he will sing a song dedicated to Maui wildfire victims and a song dedicated to his father, who died shortly before he was on American Idol. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

Editor’s Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui now events Calendar, click here.