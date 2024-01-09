8 people rescued aboard foreign flagged sail boat that ran aground off Lahaina, Maui

The Sailing Vessel ALTEGO II ran aground near Lahaina, Maui on Jan. 8, 2024. PC: US Coast Guard District 14

The US Coast Guard and local agencies are responding to a foreign flagged sailing vessel that ran aground near Lahaina, Maui on Monday. Good Samaritans rescued eight people from the boat “Altego II” after it ran aground near Lahaina Harbor.

A radio distress call from the 52-foot boat was received at 12:20 p.m., Jan. 8, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an urgent marine broadcast to mariners, dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Maui, and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart to respond to the situation.

“Due to the potential pollution threat this vessel represents to the sensitive marine environment and surrounding area, and with a heightened concern for the strong Kona winds predicted through Wednesday, the Coast Guard is proactively engaged with the vessel owner to ensure salvage and pollution removal efforts are made as quickly and safely as possible,” said Cmdr. Kristen Hahn, Sector Honolulu Response department head.

Good Samaritan vessels operating in the area were able to safely transport eight people, including five children, to Lahaina, Maui. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard reports that the agency and the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources are ensuring the responsible party is taking the appropriate actions to salvage and minimize any potential impacts to the environmentally sensitive area around Lahaina. No wildlife impacts have been reported or observed at this time, according to the USCG.

A separate grounding of an 84-foot boat was reported during severe weather in south Maui on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Images from that incident are available online.