Maui severe weather photos: Jan. 9 cold front impacts the state

Severe weather continues to impact Maui as a cold front makes its way down the island chain. Mahalo to all of those who have been sending us visuals from across the County. We have reports of a grounded 85-foot vessel in Kihei and power outages at various island intersections.

*What does it look like where you are? Share your images with us by sending them to [email protected]

Kūlanihākoʻi flooding earlier today (Jan. 9, 2024) VC: Tammy 🎀 / Instagram

Video above credit: Archer Shoots Photography (1.8.24)

North Kīhei flooding. PC: 𝔸𝕁 Ray / Instagram (1.9.24)

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: (9:08 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024) Traffic light is out at the intersection of Haleakalā Highway and Hāna Highway in central Maui.

An 85 foot vessel is reportedly beached at Sugar Beach along Mauiʻs south shore as severe weather continues to impact the island of Maui. PC: Aoki Entertainment (1.9.24)

Vessel grounded in South Maui. PC: Shawn Kleinart (1.9.24)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD