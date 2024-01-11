Cold front brings gusty winds and bouts of rainfall

Enhanced radar imagery (1.11.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

A front rapidly approaching Kauaʻi from the northwest will move down the island chain today and tonight, delivering gusty west to northwest winds, brief bouts of heavy rainfall, and cool conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for mainly dry and pleasant conditions Friday night through Monday before another front approaches the islands early next week.

Models show gusty winds will move in today and tonight. The NWS reports: “Moisture along the front will not be deep, lowering flood concerns, but a strong jet streak driving the front may enhance associated showers.”

According to the NWS forecast, “strengthening westerly winds and decreasing stability may produce wind gusts near 40 mph over and downwind of terrain from Kauaʻi to Maui.”

The NWS reports that the highest chances for strong gusts will be along and just behind the front as it passes over Kauaʻi later this morning, Oʻahu late this afternoon, and Maui County this evening.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for Haleakalā on Maui and the Big Island summits for increasing winds this morning and for westerly winds above 60 mph later later today into Friday morning.



The latest models show the next front may reach Kauaʻi sometime Wednesday morning.

