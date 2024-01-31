Top 20 Things to Do on Maui, Feb. 1-11: Brett Young concert, Chinese New Year, Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial

This week on Maui, there are concerts by award-winning country singer Brett Young and legendary reggae band The Abyssinians, a public display of the Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the award-winning musical Daddy Long Legs.

Coming Soon: Chinese New Year, rocking bluesman Popa Chubby.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. For a comprehensive list of upcoming events, concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Country singer Brett Young at the MACC (Feb. 4, Kahului)

Brett Young

Multi-platinum country recording artist Brett Young performs at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion Sunday at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Young has been highly successful in developing his Caliville style of West Coast meets Southern sound with hit songs, including Lady with more than 44 million plays on YouTube. He’s received Billboard awards for the Top Country Song and Album in 2018 and as ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

No. 2 – The Abyssinians at da Playground (Feb. 3, Māʻalaea)

The roots harmony band The Abyssinians perform a birthday celebration for the late Bob Marley at da Playground Maui Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Band members Donald Manning, Bernard Collins and Linford Manning gained acclaim with their 1969 release Satta Massagana — a Rastafarian hym that has 2.1 million views on YouTube.

Other hits include Declaration of Rights and Forward On To Zion. 21 and older. Free parking after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 3 – Musical “Daddy Long Legs” at ProArts Playhouse (Through Feb. 4, Kīhei)

Amber Seelig lends her memorable voice to the musical Daddy Long Legs.

The award-winning musical love story “Daddy Long Legs,” highly praised by audiences on Maui, continues at the ProArts Maui Theater through Sunday. Besides a well-scripted plot and warm lyrics, actress Amber Seelig has a memorable singing voice.

“It was just a beautiful warm experience,” said retired theatrical teacher Sally Sefton. Maui resident Nadine Newlight said, “I’m coming back again.”

The musical, with songs written by Paul Gordon and the book by John Caird, received an Ovation Award for the book, lyrics and music in 2010. It had its premier at the Rubicon Theatre in California in 2009, a run off-Broadway, and been produced in playhouses in other parts of the United States as well as in England, Australia, Japan, Korea, Canada, and Russia. The story is based on a 1912 novel about orphan Jerusha Abbott who receives funds to attend a college, provided she send a letter a month to her benefactor about her progress.

The ProArts production stars Seelig and Keegan Otterson and is directed by Ally Shore with musical direction by John Rowehl. Rowehl was musical director for the popular musical Cages and Wings performed last year by the Maui Academy of Performing Arts. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui. Free tickets are available to Maui wildfire survivors by calling 808-463-6550.

No. 4 – Vietnam Veterans’ mobile memorial wall (Opens Feb. 9, Wailuku)

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is bringing a replica of its memorial wall in Washington, D.C. to Maui. It arrives Wednesday. There will be public visits at War Memorial Stadium 24 hours a day from Feb. 9 through 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals will be escorted to a location at Olowalu via a procession of motorcycles and local first responders. The following day, local volunteers will set up the display.

The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the US Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women in the US military who died in Vietnam. To learn more, go to the VVMF and The Wall That Heals.

No. 5 – AC/DC Tribute band with FreeRadicals Project (Feb. 2, Māʻalaea)

The band Back in Black performs an AC/DC Tribute at da Playground Maui Friday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The group was one of the first tribute bands chosen by Live Nation/CBS Radio to tour all of the House of Blues and were featured on AXS TV World’s Greatest Tribute Bands. The group has also performed with the Calgary Philharmonic. For the sixth year a row, the band will headline the world’s largest Tribute Festival — Jacks Throwback in Dallas. The band has performed with Cheap Trick, Grand Funk Railroad, Bad Company, and Blue Oyster Cult. 21 and older. Free parking after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 6 – Jason Arcilla at Kapalua Concert Series (Feb. 2, Kapalua)

Jason Arcilla

The Voice finalist Jason Arcilla of Maui will be performing at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Known most recently for his remarkable journey on NBC’s The Voice Season 24, Arcilla is a Maui-based musician, singer-songwriter, and producer. Infusing R&B with reggae and island surf rock influences, Arcilla has coined his unique sound as “reggae and blues.” Here’s a link to The Voice’s sing-off.

Fresh from the Maui Songwriters Festival, he’s presenting material from his new album, with original tracks that show his evolving style.

For more information about Arcilla and updates on his latest projects, please visit his official website . To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit its website.

No. 7 – Nightcap performs at Chocolate Factory (Feb. 4, Lahaina)

Jazz band Nightcap

The jazz band Nightcap performs at the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Sunset Jazz Series event includes Shea Derrick on vocals, Brent Elbert on piano, Gibran Vicente on guitar and vocals, and Alex Keeny on saxophone. The proceeds for the performance go to the Jazz Maui, a nonprofit that sponsors student musical workshops with professionals. For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui.

No. 8 – Renown ʻukulele-powered Kanekoa at Coffee Attic (Feb. 1, Wailuku)

Kanekoa

The renown ‘ukulele-powered jam band Kanekoa performs originals and covers at the Pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday at 6 p.m. The band fuses elements of Hawaiian, rock roots reggae, folk, and blues into a unique, popular sound that its founder Kaulana Kanekoa calls “ʻukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock.” Fleetwood Mac Mick Fleetwood has described the band as “amazing” for stepping out of its traditional ‘ukulele approach to music. On its tours, the band has played at the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John at 808-250-9555.

No. 9 – Desert Hollow & Friends at ProArts (Feb. 1, Kīhei)

Nicole Olney and Xander Hitzig perform as Desert Hollow with friends.

The band Desert Hollow & Friends perform at ProArts Maui on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The duo Xander Hitzig and Nicole Olney have produced their debut EP Thirsty. It includes present day folk and alternative country. The duo will be backed by a band including bass and drums. Here’s them performing Way Too High. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 10 – Multiple Grammy winner Kahumoku (Feb. 7 & 8, Nāpili & Kula)

George Kahumoku

Multiple Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku performs in Nāpili Wednesday and in Kula on Feb. 8.

Kahumoku performs his Slack Key Show with Ledward Kaapana, Shem Kahawai ,and hula dancer Wainani at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. He performs at the Kula Lodge & Restaurant on Feb. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, go to Kula Lodge or call 808-878-1532.

Kahumoku who was instrumental in founding the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui’s Institute of Hawaiian Music, has received a Life Achievement Award from Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists.

No. 11 – Trevino Trio rocks at Mulligans (Feb. 2, Wailea)

The Adrian Trevino Trio performs rock, blues and soul with some 80’s songs at Mulligans On The Blue Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Trevino has performed frequently at Fleetwoods in Lahaina. Here’s link to a song by the Trio.

Get ready for a night of heavy, tight grooves. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 12 – Comedian Tom Rhodes at South Maui Gardens (Feb. 3, Kīhei)

Comedian Tom Rhodes who has appeared on Comedy Central and Showtime performs at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road Saturday at 6 :30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Rhodes, who began performing in the 1980s, has been featured on HBO, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and has filmed two half-hour comedy specials. He’s traveled the world performing comedy. You can find more about Tom Rhodes with his performance in Washington, D.C. and his website. For more information including tickets, go to South Maui Gardens.

No. 13 – Respond performs folk with a twist (Feb. 5 & 6, Kihei)

Randall Rospond

Multi-talented Randall Rospond, a member of the Haiku Hillbillys, sings “funky groovin’ poetic folk” at South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brew Co. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover. Rospond, who plays the guitar and harmonica, has recorded seven solo and three Haiku Hillbillys CDs and has opened for such diverse acts at Jackson Browne, Leon Russel, John Prine, Los Lobos, Chris Isakk, and America. Here’s one of his original songs Maybe A Sinner.

No. 14 – Damien Awai performs at Haleakala & Dukes (Feb. 3, Kīhei & Kāʻanapali)

Damien Awai

ʻUkulele player-singer Damien Awai performs world and organic island music with positive vibes and a reggae beat at Haleakava restaurant in Kīhei Saturday at 8 p.m. and at Duke’s Maui at Honua Kai Restaurant in Kāʻanapali at 4 p.m. Here’s his Pineapple Wine song with more than 156,000 views on YouTube. . His song Are You Wit Me has more than 200,000 views. Other songs are on his website.

No. 15 – Award-winning Benny Uyetake performs at Mulligans

Benny Uyetake

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake is a slack key and ‘ukulele master with a broad repertoire of music. He’s opened for a variety of musicians, including Boz Skaggs and Judy Collins and also performed with George Benson. He teaches music at Kalama Intermediate in Upcountry Maui. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 16 – Upcountry Farmers Market (Sept. 2, Kula)

Upcountry Farmers Market

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce, including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees and also features Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods, such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 17 – Swap Meet, (Sept. 2, Kahului)

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Coming Soon:

No. 18 – Popa Chubby at Mulligans (Feb. 10, Wailea)

Popa Chubby and talented members of the Colin John Band perform at Mulligans On The Blue on Feb. 10 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Popa Chubby is a legendary rocking bluesman from New York City, and the band includes Paul Marchetti, Tim Hackbarth, Jocelyn Michelle, and Colin John Greenan. Here’s his version of Sympathy for the Devil with 5.1 million views on YouTube.

For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 19 – Observe and Play Family Day (Feb. 10, Kahului)

Observe and Play Family Day

Families are invited to visit the Shaefer International Gallery on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and meet exhibiting artists as well as participate in activities. There is no admission charge. The activities include maker stations, old-fashioned plantation games, a family photo opportunity, a large-scale interactive puzzle map of Maui, stamp stations, and also enjoy ice cream flavors by Choke Ice Cream.

This exhibition —Sense of Place / Place of Sense – explores the multi-faceted meaning of community at a critical moment of change for Maui, looking at who we are in the present time and the promise we hold for the future. The gallery space offers built environments with activated themes of history, water, land, spirituality, and people. Click here for more information on this exhibit.

No. 20 – Chinese New Year on Maui (Feb. 10, Kahului & Kīhei)

Chinese New Year at Maui Mall Village.

The Maui Mall Village and South Maui Gardens plan to hold free public celebrations of Chinese New Year on Feb. 10. This year will usher in the Year of the Dragon.

At the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road, the event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with cultural performances as well as an opportunity to feed the dancing lion and order dinner at a number of food trucks.

The Maui Mall Village is celebrating Chinese New Year on Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a wide array of family-friendly cultural experiences including demonstrations such as a lion dance and Chinese martial arts and Chinese calligraphy, a Keiki Chinese Costume Show, along with music. Also enjoy delicious Chinese food by Only Ono BBQ, One Ton & Done, and the Lemongrass Restaurant.

