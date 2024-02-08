National Geographic’s Ocean Odyssey documentary takes center stage at Whale Tales on Maui

Incredible Animal Journeys: Ocean Odysseys episode. PC: National Geographic

Whale Trust announces a documentary screening of National Geographic’s Incredible Animal Journeys on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The screening of the episode titled “Ocean Odysseys,” is part of the 18th annual Whale Tales event, taking place Feb. 16-18, 2024.

The episode will explore the lives of marine animals, showcasing the rarely filmed/captured events around a humpback whale birth filmed off of Maui. Narrated by Jeremy Renner, the documentary features stunning cinematography and a close-up look at the world’s most remarkable migratory species, including Maui’s humpback whales.

Ocean explorer and documentary filmmaker, Jean-Michel Cousteau, will open the evening with a special presentation on his current work with his organization Ocean Futures Society. As a dedicated ocean advocate, Cousteau has produced over 80 films and received the Emmy, the Peabody Award, the Sept d’Or, and the Cable Ace Award for his filmmaking as well as numerous lifetime achievement awards for his work in advancing ocean protection.

The annual Whale Tales event brings together scientists, photographers, filmmakers, and conservationists to explore the latest advancements in whale research and ocean conservation. In addition to the live events in Kapalua, all presentations will be available via live-stream for global participation.

This year’s Whale Tales event features 15 presentations from local and international scientists and visual storytellers, 17 nonprofit and governmental organizations working to protect Maui’s natural environment from mauka to makai, 12 local artists and businesses, as well as eight benefit whale watches and a silent auction featuring a Lindblad-National Geographic expedition to Iceland.

In addition to supporting whale research, any profits raised during the event will be divided to support student scholarships and training in the marine sciences and local restoration efforts in Lahaina and its surrounding environment.

Registration for Whale Tales 2024 is open and free for students, educators and kamaʻāina. While everyone is welcome, a suggested donation of $60 for the weekend, or $10 for the film screening, is requested for those who are able to contribute. To learn more about and register, visit WhaleTales.org.