Maui police identify 101st Maui wildfire fatality, Paul Kasprzycki, 76

Paul Kasprzycki, missing since the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, was identified today as the disaster’s 101st fatality.

Paul Kasprzycki, an artist, craftsman and woodcarver credited with creating the welcome to Lahaina signs, was positively identified today as the 101st fatality of the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.

Maui police reported that Kasprzycki, 76, was identified by the department’s Cold Case Detail on Feb. 9 as part of “a proactive effort to narrow down the potential last known locations of those who remain unaccounted for.” Family members were notified before the announcement was made public.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families (of wildfire victims), and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” a police news release said.

Jennifer Kasprzycki said her father-in-law’s remains were found after he had been missing since the wildfire devastated Lahaina Town.

Aside from his achievements in art and woodcrafting, Kasprzycki was a published author, she said.

“He was a regular fixture in Lahaina and beloved by many including his family,” she said. “Countless friends and people who may just remember him as the uncle they would see in Lahaina on his bike or at the Pioneer Inn bar (which he refinished). He loved Lahaina and Lahaina loved him. He will be deeply missed.”

Among Kasprzycki’s survivors is his son, Atom Kasprzycki, an architect with Kasprzycki Designs Inc. The firm has created free house plans for Lahaina fire survivors under the Ho’ōla Lahaina Project. Jennifer is an architectural designer with the firm.

The MPD Cold Case Detail is made up of highly experienced investigators who were a part of the department’s Morgue Identification Notification Task Force. Police will continue to investigate any remaining missing persons from the August wildfires.

There are still two people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list” of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens.

Elmer Lee Stevens (left) and Robert H. Owens (right).

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster: