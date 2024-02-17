Upcoming events for entrepreneurs and small-business owners

The Malcom Center in Kīhei. (PC: Maui Economic Development Board)

The Maui Economic Development Board has announced two events for entrepreneurs and small-business owners over the coming weeks.

Networking event with Pacific Disaster Center speaker

An in-person networking event presented by Maui TechOhana featuring a guest speaker from Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) will take place on Feb. 22, starting at 5:15 p.m.

The guest speaker, Dr. Erin Hughey, will discuss her career in global disaster management and disaster risk reduction, including PDC’s involvement with the Maui wildfires recovery.

The event will be held in person or on livestream. Both options require registration to access. There will not be a recording of the event. Register for the networking event here.

Event details:

When: Feb. 22 from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Malcolm Center, 1305 N Holopono St, Ste 5, Kīhei

Format: In person and livestream

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise application workshop

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) team will walk through the DBE application process on March 12, starting at 9 a.m.

DBEs are for-profit small business concerns where socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51% interest and also control management and daily business operations, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The free workshop is intended to help individuals obtain their DBE certificate.

The event will be held in person only. Must register to reserve a seat. There will not be a recording of the event. Register for the workshop here.

Event details: