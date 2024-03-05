43rd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival features premier wines, culinary highlights

Kapalua Wine & Food Festival. PC: courtesy

The 43rd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival returns June 6-9, 2024 to Kapalua Resort. Celebrate, learn and experience culinary trends and viniculture with the return of celebrity chef cooking demonstrations and luncheons.

This year’s demonstrations feature renowned chefs Charlie Palmer and Maneet Chauhan. Taste four courses of deliciousness and highly prized wines in this fun and interactive format.

Chef Palmer will headline a Hawaiian themed “riff” on this popular Pigs & Pinot event with Pinot Noir producers Mike Sullivan/Benovia Winery and Dan Kosta/DK Wine Group.

Chef Maneet Chauhan, beloved FOOD Network star and host of several TV shows, brings her sparkling personality and lively cuisine to life alongside the wines of Jean-Charles Boisset Collection and winemaker Brian Maloney of Buena Vista Winery.

The event’s Wine Tasting Seminars offer a way for guests to taste and experience new and notable as well as premium and highly allocated vintages. Seminar topics include:

“Altitude Matters – High Elevation Farming”

European Favorites presented by Broadbent Selections

Paso Robles Cabernet Collective

Champagne & Caviar with world-renowned Petrossian Caviar and Grace Under Pressure’s specialty growers

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Grand Tasting Gala, the highlight of the weekend returns on Saturday, June 8. Hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, the Grand Gala Tasting will feature Kapalua Resort’s family of restaurants and chefs from the Lahaina culinary community in tribute and celebration of Lahaina and West Maui.

Additionally, guests can enjoy Petrossian Caviar and other specialty purveyors, an array of premium and hard to find wines, specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory and “Mocktails” featuring Seedlip brands portfolio of non-alcoholic mixers.

Set against the backdrop of The Aloha Garden Pavilion’s Canoe Hale ambiance, the evening will be capped off by island-style entertainment provided by Maui’s own Jason Arcilla, recent sensation on “The Voice.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Major sponsors for the 2024 event include Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Southwest Airlines, Host Hotel The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua Golf, Beam/House of Suntory and FIJI water.

Tickets are on sale now with special early purchase pricing through March 31. For additional event information or to purchase tickets please visit www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.