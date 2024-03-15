Lahaina Cannery reopens 7 months after August wildfires on March 18

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

After a closure of seven and a half months since the August wildfires, Lahaina Cannery announced it is reopening its doors to Maui residents and visitors on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Some neighboring businesses at the center including Safeway and Longs Drugs have been open since Sept. 13, 2023, to help serve the community’s needs in the aftermath of the fire.

“It’s been a long seven months, but we are very excited to invite the community and visitors back to Lahaina Cannery,” said General Manager Lynn Okamoto. “We look forward to the new merchants coming to the Cannery from Lahaina Town including CocoNene, First Hawaiian Bank and KaiAloha Supply, as well as, Lahaina Thai Ono and Lahaina Sushi Ko who are preparing to open in the new food court as indoor food trucks… We are delighted to support fellow Lahaina Town merchants at the Cannery and look forward for more to come.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2023, Lahaina Cannery underwent extensive exterior and interior renovations, and Cannery visitors will appreciate the new decor throughout the center, according to management. The updated food court area is now home to new seating, foliage and an entertainment stage. While the food court will open with an assortment of indoor food trucks and a bar later this year, Cannery visitors can enjoy Jersey Mike’s or the outdoor food trucks including Sparky’s and 808 Antojitos.

Beginning March 24, hula performances will make their return every Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. on the entertainment stage. On Wednesdays starting March 27, Hawaiʻi-inspired crafts will be located in the center of the Cannery from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by hula lessons on the stage every Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. All cultural activities are complimentary.

Lahaina Cannery will also continue hosting the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks starting March 22. Guests can talk story with local artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On March 30, Lahaina Cannery will host their annual Easter celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family event will feature temporary airbrush tattoos by Blush Hawaiʻi, keiki crafts and a succulent plant workshop by For the Love of Plants. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be hoppin’ around for photos. The weekly hula performance will continue on the following day, Easter Sunday, from 1 to 2 p.m. on the stage.

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.