5 more candidates check out nomination papers for Maui County Council seats

Since early February, five new candidates have checked out nomination papers from the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections for Maui County Council seats. They are:

Council Member Tamara Paltin and Lorien Acquintas, both of Lahaina, for the West Maui residency seat.

Council Member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins for the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat.

Carol Lee Kamekona of Kahului for the Kahului residency seat.

Edward Codelia of Pukalani for the Upcountry residency seat.

Council candidates who previously took out nomination papers were:

Council Member Tom Cook and former Council Member Kelly Takaya King for the South Maui residency seat.

Council Chair Alice Lee for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat.

Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura for the Upcountry residency seat.

Council Member Tasha Kama for the Kahului residency seat.

John Pele of Maunaloa for the Molokaʻi residency seat.

For seats serving Maui County in the state Legislature, the following candidates pulled nomination papers:

Democratic incumbent Lynn DeCoite for re-election to her Senate District 7 seat. This seat serves residents of Hāna, East Maui, Upcountry, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.

Democratic incumbent Elle Cochran for re-election to her House District 14 seat. This seat includes residents of Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua.

Republican Sheila Walker of Kīhei for the Senate District 6 seat. That seat serves residents of West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū and South Maui. In early February, Democrat Jackie Keefe of Lahaina also took out papers for the District 6 seat.

Candidates for the state Legislature who also previously checked out papers were:

Democrat Terez Amato and Republican Aileen Acain for the House 11 seat. That district includes residents of a portion of Mā‘alaea and all of Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena and Keone‘ōio.

Democrat Zachary Thielen and Republican Dan Johnson for the House 12 seat. It serves residents of portion of Keahua and all of Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pūlehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Kēōkea, and ʻUlupalakua

Also, Kīhei resident Keith Drummond Lambert pulled papers to run as a Republican for the US Senate.

June 4 is the deadline to file nomination papers. Information on the candidate filing process is available online via the State Office of Elections at www.hawaii.gov.elections. Candidates who want to make an appointment with elections officials should call the Elections Division at 808-270-7749.

The primary election is Aug. 10, and the general election is Nov. 5.

The candidate filing report can be viewed at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports. It is updated at the close of business days.