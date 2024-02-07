Candidates begin nominations process for 2024 elections

Council Member Tom Cook (left) and former Council Member Kelly Takaya King (right) have checked out nomination papers for the South Maui residency seat on the Maui County Council.

Candidates for public offices are beginning to check out and file nomination papers, according to the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections’ candidate filing report.

As of the end of business on Monday, Maui County Council candidates who’ve checked out nomination papers include:

Council Member Tom Cook and former Council Member Kelly Takaya King for the South Maui residency seat.

Council Chair Alice Lee for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat.

Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura for the Upcountry residency seat.

Council Member Tasha Kama for the Kahului residency seat.

John Pele of Maunaloa for the Molokaʻi residency seat.

For state House and Senate seats, three candidates had pulled papers as of Monday. They include:

Democrat Jackie Keefe for the Senate District 6 seat. That seat serves residents of West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū and South Maui.

Republican Aileen Acain for the House 11 seat. That district includes residents of a portion of Mā‘alaea and all of Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena and Keone‘ōio.

Democrat Zachary Thielen for the House 12 seat. It serves residents of portion of Keahua and all of Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pūlehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Kēōkea, and ʻUlupalakua

Candidates could begin nomination and filing for office as soon as Feb. 1

June 4 is the deadline to file nomination papers. Information on the candidate filing process is available online via the State Office of Elections at www.hawaii.gov.elections. Candidates who want to make an appointment with elections officials should call the Elections Division at 808-270-7749.

The primary election is Aug. 10, and the general election is Nov. 5.

The candidate filing report can be viewed at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports. It is updated at the close of business days.