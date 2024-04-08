AlohaCare’s community giving program pledges $1M in 2024, applications open

AlohaCare RYSE MCO Van. PC: AlohaCare

To celebrate World Health Day on April 7, nonprofit healthcare plan AlohaCare has pledged to donate $1 million this year through its Imua Loa giving program, which supports community organizations and future healthcare workers to help improve the health and well-being of our community.

AlohaCare welcomes applicants for 2024 funding. Submissions will be reviewed and awarded on a rolling basis until June 3 for scholarships and through Oct. 31 for other funding requests until funds have been distributed.

In 2023, AlohaCare gave over $1 million to fund health-related donations, workforce scholarships, grants and sponsorships across the state. Geographical diversity is an important goal of the program.

“AlohaCare has always shared our resources for the betterment of our community,” said Francoise Culley-Trotman, CEO of AlohaCare. “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, Imua Loa is helping us to reach diverse partners who share our commitment to individual and community wellness.”

Giving categories include grants, sponsorships, charitable donations and scholarships. Priority will be given to submissions that focus on better outcomes for our low-income or underserved populations.

Imua Loa portal open for grant, donation and scholarship applicants

Grants: Grant submissions must include a description of the project goals, timeline, target population, progress measures and deliverables, project team and partners. Annual outcome reports are required.



Sponsorships: AlohaCare seeks sponsorship opportunities that support a wide array of health and social care including resource fairs, educational activities, nonprofit services and workforce and capacity development.



Charitable Donations: Charitable donations are available for entities whose requests may not fall into the categories of grant or sponsorship funds.



Healthcare Workforce Scholarships for AlohaCare members and their families:

2024-2025 healthcare workforce scholarships up to $5,000 are available for current AlohaCare members or their immediate family members pursuing a career in healthcare or social services.

Deadlines to apply

Organizations and individuals interested in learning more about Imua Loa and the application process may visit imualoa.alohacare.org or email [email protected]. Scholarship applications are due on June 3, 2024. Applications for grants, sponsorships and charitable donations are due by Oct. 31, 2024.

More details can be found at the website for Imua Loa, https://imualoa.alohacare.org/.

Last year’s scholarship recipients

In February 2024, AlohaCare awarded more than $30,000 in academic scholarships to seven students in the 2023-2024 school year, all of whom are pursuing a career in healthcare. Two of these students were from Maui and one was from Lānaʻi.