No Lahaina community update meeting on Wednesday, April 17 due to county-sponsored housing and planning events this week

April 16, 2024, 4:25 PM HST
* Updated April 16, 4:28 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The County of Maui announced there will be no weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting on Wednesday, April 17, due to County-sponsored events on Tuesday and Saturday this week.

A meeting for Lahaina homeowners will be held at 5:30 tonight (April 16) at Lahaina Civic Center to share homeowner information on infrastructure, rebuilding, permitting and insurance.

On Saturday, April 20, a community planning workshop for residents of the Kelawea Mauka neighborhood will be held at 3 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria, 980 Lahainaluna Road. The workshop will cover topics specific to the area and ensure that residents are aware of options for their neighborhood. For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events

The County will resume the community update meetings at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Lahaina Civic Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on recent recovery updates, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments