No Lahaina community update meeting on Wednesday, April 17 due to county-sponsored housing and planning events this week

The County of Maui announced there will be no weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting on Wednesday, April 17, due to County-sponsored events on Tuesday and Saturday this week.

A meeting for Lahaina homeowners will be held at 5:30 tonight (April 16) at Lahaina Civic Center to share homeowner information on infrastructure, rebuilding, permitting and insurance.

On Saturday, April 20, a community planning workshop for residents of the Kelawea Mauka neighborhood will be held at 3 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria, 980 Lahainaluna Road. The workshop will cover topics specific to the area and ensure that residents are aware of options for their neighborhood. For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.

The County will resume the community update meetings at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Lahaina Civic Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on recent recovery updates, visit www.mauirecovers.org.