Breaking: Maui Fair Alliance cancels 98th Maui Fair in 2024, announces intent to dissolve after years of service

The Maui Fair Alliance announced that it will not organize or hold a Maui Fair in 2024, and will be taking steps to dissolve after years of dedicated service to the Maui community. The Maui Fair was last held in October 2019 several months before Hawaiʻi’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the islands.

Organizers canceled the event again in 2021 due to ongoing public health concerns related to the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community. The following year, the 2022 event was canceled due to logistics as organizers said securing operational commitments from service providers, volunteers and vendors proved too challenging. Last year, organizers cited similar reasons for canceling saying they could not obtain commitments that the ride provider could fulfill requests for a full Joy Zone because of high shipping costs and lingering staff shortages.

In spite of the challenges since 2019, the Alliance reports it “remained committed to its mission of promoting unity, diversity, and cultural appreciation.” Despite its efforts, and in light of the evolving landscape of community events, the Alliance’s Board of Directors concluded that “it is in the best interest of the organization and its stakeholders to formally dissolve.”

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit Alliance said the decision was made after careful consideration.

In it’s announcement, the Alliance’s Board said they believe that “ending its operations will allow other groups to organize and hold festivals and events, letting Maui’s residents experience anew the flavor and culture of the Maui Fair.”

“We are immensely proud of the legacy of the Maui Fair Alliance and the impact we have had on the Maui community,” said Avery B. Chumbley, Chairperson of the Alliance Board in the news release.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside dedicated volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who share our passion for celebrating the vibrant spirit of Maui. While we are saddened by the decision to dissolve, we are grateful for the memories and relationships forged over the years.” -Avery Chumbley, Alliance Board Chair

The Alliance Board extended gratitude to those who contributed to the success of the Maui Fair for so many years, including County and State Governments, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, performers, attendees, and the greater Maui County community. “Their unwavering support and commitment have been the driving force behind the Alliance’s accomplishments and legacy,” organizers said.

The Board reports it will work to ensure a smooth and proper closure of the Alliance’s affairs, including transference of its remaining assets to another charitable organization with compatible goals and objectives.

Although the Alliance is disbanding, it encourages community nonprofit organizations to accept the challenge of organizing and holding a fall festival. “The Board is committed to assisting in any way it can,” according to the announcement.

The Board extended best wishes to those who have been part of the many successful years of the Maui Fair. The group offered encouragement to organizations and groups to continue efforts to participate in events that “enrich the fabric of Maui’s cultural tapestry.”

A look back:

The Maui Fair was traditionally held over four days during the first weekend in October, and had served as the primary source of funding for many of Maui’s nonprofit and community organizations.

Attendance at the 97th Maui Fair in 2019 was about 90,000 individuals. That year, the Maui Fair Grand Parade Marshalls were the Little League World Series Champions, Maui’s “Central Maui Senior Little League All-Star Team,” and West Region Champions “Central East Maui Little League.”

The Maui Fair offered a variety of unique events and highlights including the Baby of the Year Contest, horticulture and craft exhibits, a poultry and livestock tent, a product and services area, photo salon exhibit, and street party. There was also daily entertainment and an interactive arena featuring legos, science and superheroes in the more recent iterations of the event..

More information is available on the Maui Fair website.