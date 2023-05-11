97th Maui Fair, opening day. (10.3.19) Photo by Wendy Osher.

While the tradition of a Maui Fair is timeless, holding the 98th Maui Fair must wait for another year, organizers announced today. Securing operational commitments from service providers, volunteers and vendors proved too challenging to put on the fair, according to the announcement.

“A very important part of the Maui Fair is the Joy Zone including rides and games. Fernandez Events, the Joy Zone operator, informed the Alliance that it could not commit to providing a full Joy Zone because of high shipping costs and lingering staff shortages,” organizers announced.

Even with significant support from the County of Maui and Mayor Richard Bissen, as well as assistance from the State of Hawaii and unions, the Alliance said it will not be able to hold the Maui Fair in 2023.

“Although we’ve tried to hold our 98th annual celebration for two years running, we are not able to have a fair where guests, participants and our community are treated to the style and magnitude of past annual fairs,” said Avery Chumbley, Alliance President.

“We’re very thankful for the support of our community and its leaders” said Sherri Grimes, Managing Director of Maui Fair. “Despite their and our best efforts, with venue construction challenges and no confirmation on rides and games, a different version of a fair could not be considered even with a reduced size Maui County Fair”.

“It is with our deepest regret that we must announce the postponement of the fair for 2023,” said Chumbley. The Alliance is committed to bringing the fair back to its standards of pre-COVID level so that the 98th Maui Fair will be no ka’ oi like its namesake, the island of Maui.

Any additional information or details can be found on the Fair web site at “mauifair.com”.