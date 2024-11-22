Maui Surf Forecast for November 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 7-10 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 05:33 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 09:47 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:09 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:27 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period, NNE (360-020) swell has filled in today and will increase modestly in size prior to peaking on Saturday in support of small surf along N facing shores A moderate, medium period pulse from the same source is expected Saturday along with a similar size overlapping NW swell (320 degrees) which will build on Saturday and peak during Sunday. These combined swells will elevate surf along N and W facing shores just shy of High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria on Sunday before subsiding early next week. Surf along east facing shores will see some energy from the northeasterly swell wrap today into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will become more elevated over the weekend, especially Saturday into to Sunday as the swell peaks and shifts more easterly, wrapping into exposed areas.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.