Maui Surf Forecast for November 23, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period, NNE (360-020) swell has filled in today and will increase modestly in size prior to peaking on Saturday in support of small surf along N facing shores A moderate, medium period pulse from the same source is expected Saturday along with a similar size overlapping NW swell (320 degrees) which will build on Saturday and peak during Sunday. These combined swells will elevate surf along N and W facing shores just shy of High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria on Sunday before subsiding early next week. Surf along east facing shores will see some energy from the northeasterly swell wrap today into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will become more elevated over the weekend, especially Saturday into to Sunday as the swell peaks and shifts more easterly, wrapping into exposed areas.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com