AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Forecast: Wet Trade Wind Weather Continues

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 30, 2017, 1:14 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2017, 8:19 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Mark Petri

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Thursday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Maui & Molokai and the west side of Molokai through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 9 to 14 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looking Ahead

    Trade winds are expected through the weekend. A disturbance high in the atmosphere is lingering near the state through about Saturday before drifting south on Sunday. This means wet trade conditions are forecast with improving conditions on Sunday. The trade winds are expected to weaken early next week.

     

    Today 

    We expect east winds around 15 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and scattered showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 to 25 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments