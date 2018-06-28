There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

A surface ridge north of the islands will maintain breezy trades through today, followed by a diminishing trend through Friday. Expect trade winds to deliver mainly night and morning showers to windward areas. Muggier conditions could be moving through the islands between Sunday and Monday night with some elevated showers in association with a upper level trough. A wet and breezy trade wind pattern may follow in behind the upper level trough.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.