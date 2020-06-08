There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead