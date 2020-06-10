There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead