Governor David Ige is expected to make announcements relating to trans-Pacific travel at an afternoon media briefing today at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu.

Mayor Victorino said a “definitive timeline” related to travel from out-of-state will be announced today.

The governor’s media briefing starts at 2:30 p.m. *Check back here for a live stream.

“We got together as mayors to express our concerns as well as desires to open up Hawaiʻi and we want it done right,” said Mayor Victorino who met with Governor David Ige and other Mayors on Oʻahu yesterday. He is among a list of dignitaries who are included in the lineup at today’s briefing. “I think this is the challenge we face–how do we do it and do it right?”

“We know the hospitality industry is a key component to our economic recovery–not the only component, but a key component. We need to work on that,” said Mayor Victorino, noting that the mayors have been meeting with the governor on that issue for a while.

“We went face-to-face–that way I get a feel of you’re thinking and you get a feel of what I’m thinking,” said Mayor Victorino. “The safety and well being of our people has to be the base of this recovery–making sure that you the residents of Maui County are protected.”

“Returning residents are the ones that I’m most concerned about because the get off the plane, they feel fine, they check (and there’s) nothing wrong, and they’re out in the public and who knows what they can spread should they have contracted it from somewhere else,” said Mayor Victorino.

“These are the difficult decisions that we are pondering right now, and there will be an announcement today,” he said. “There will be a definitive timeline, I should say–there will be a timeline that’s going to be out so that all of us know what we’re heading towards. Because, again, no plan can work unless everybody knows where we need to walk towards to make that plan work.”

“Right now I’m excited, yet I have a lot of concerns… You know, for me I am at that point where I hear the world saying we need to open up–which is our unemployed and our visitor industry. But all the other ancillary services–restaurants and other retail outlets that have some dependency on our visitor–they’re also hurting,” said Mayor Victorino.

