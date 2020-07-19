On Saturday a total of 2,105 people arrived in Hawaiʻi, according to new data compiled by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Here on Maui, 103 people arrived on three trans-Pacific flights, including: 18 visitors, 58 returning residents, nine individuals planning to relocated to Hawaiʻi and 18 crew members.

During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaiʻi daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi from out of state.

The table above shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Quarantine Updates:

On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.