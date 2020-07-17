Gov. David Ige has signed the 10th emergency proclamation, which keeps the mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect for travelers entering the State of Hawai‘i. Under the proclamation, travelers arriving in Hawai‘i will continue to undergo a mandatory screening process at the airport.

The period of self-quarantine continues to begin at the time of arrival through 14 days or for the duration of the visit – whichever is shorter. All arriving travelers will be required to comply with all applicable state and county rules, directives and orders.

On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020.He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.

Under the program, trans-pacific travelers could get a test 72-hours prior to arrival. Under the program, those testing negative for the virus would have been allowed to forgo the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The pre-travel testing option, currently scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, will be addressed in the 11th emergency proclamation in August.

The proclamation also extends the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent, suspends certain laws to enable the governor to access CARES Act money in the Rainy Day Fund, and suspends certain post-employment benefits and pre-funding payments to the Hawai‘i Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund for FY 21, to help address the economic shortfalls resulting from COVID-19.