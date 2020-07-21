On Monday, 2,703 people arrived in Hawaiʻi aboard 26 trans-Pacific flights, according to new information compiled by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. The count included 1,168 returning residents and more than 600 visitors.

Here on Maui, 177 people arrived on three trans-Pacific flights, including: 106 returning residents, 50 visitors, two individuals planning to relocate to the islands, one passenger in transit to another location, and 18 flight crew members.

During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaiʻi daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi from out of state.

On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August.

The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.

Yesterday he said the August 4 reopening date of schools in Hawaiʻi was one of the reasons the state decided to delay the pre-travel testing program for trans-Pacific arrivals. “We do not want to reopen our schools and receive more travelers simultaneously. A phased approach will help ensure a safe return for our students and minimize other factors that could lead to the spread of COVID-19 that we have been able to carefully manage so far.”

The table above shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.