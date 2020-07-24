• Hurricane WATCH Issued for Maui and Big Island (5 p.m. Update)

5 p.m. Update

Douglas continues to move toward the Hawaiian Islands and remains classified as a Major Category 3 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and higher gusts.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Maui County (including Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Kahoʻolawe), the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, and Oʻahu as Hurricane Douglas continues on a track toward the Hawaiian Islands. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 to 48 hours.

At 5 p.m., Douglas was located 665 miles E of Hilo, and 865 miles ESE of Honolulu. Current movement is toward the WNW at 20 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Saturday, followed by a slight decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the west. On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands Saturday night through Sunday night.

While gradual weakening is expected to continue through the weekend, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Potential Impacts:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible on the Big Island late Saturday night and Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday evening. Hurricane conditions are possible over Maui County Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible beginning late Saturday night. Hurricane conditions are possible on Oahu Sunday night, with tropical storm conditions possible Sunday.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to affect the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for a couple of days.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late Saturday night through Monday. Total rain accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are possible, especially in higher terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides.

The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 8 p.m. (this post will be updated); and a complete new advisory will be issued at 11 p.m. (as a new post).