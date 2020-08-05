The Department of Health, in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, has expanded its hotline for crisis support to include access to mental health resources and substance use treatment services.

Callers in need of these services can now call Hawai‘i C.A.R.E.S.—Coordinated Access Resource Entry System—for support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The number to cal isl 1(800)753-6879—the same number previously used by Crisis Line of Hawai‘i. Individuals in crisis can also text ALOHA to 741741.

The initiative is designed to provide a “one-stop” hotline for the public, combining services provided by the Crisis Line of Hawai‘i (which offers crisis support to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis); and Hawai‘i C.A.R.E.S. (which addresses gaps in substance use treatment services, including the identification of available beds for residential treatment, reducing wait time for entry into treatment programs, and sharing electronic health information for better patient outcomes).

“People who are experiencing a crisis often struggle with more than one behavioral or mental health issue,” said Eddie Mersereau, deputy director of the Behavioral Health Administration. “The newly expanded Hawai‘i C.A.R.E.S. allows us to provide a more comprehensive, tailored service for callers who need help in more than one area.”

“When you call Hawai‘i C.A.R.E.S., you will be connected to a local crisis counselor who will ask a bit about you, what your needs are, and how they can help,” said Kathryn Boyer, Hawai‘i C.A.R.E.S. program director. “We are here to listen and to provide you with helpful resources to get you through the challenges you are facing during the pandemic, and beyond.”

Learn more about Hawai‘i C.A.R.E.S. at http://manoa.hawaii.edu/cares/ and view the public service announcements here.