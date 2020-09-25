Hawaiian Airlines announced it will offer drive-through COVID-19 tests in select US mainland gateways that will allow guests to bypass the state of Hawai‘i quarantine and begin enjoying the islands from the moment they arrive.

Hawaiian’s partnership with Worksite Labs will give guests exclusive access to drive-through PCR testing ($90 for results within 36 hours, or $150 for day-of-travel express service) from dedicated labs. The carrier expects to start offering the Droplet Digital PCR shallow nasal swab tests – a COVID-19 screening that meets state of Hawai‘i guidelines – around Oct. 15, when travelers who test negative within 72 hours of departure will be exempt from Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Hawaiian’s initial labs will be operational near Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) International airports, with more testing locations coming soon at its other US mainland gateways.

“As Hawai’i’s leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawai‘i, for visitors or our kama‘āina (residents),” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our testing option will offer Los Angeles and Bay Area travelers superior value and we look forward to expanding the program and bringing additional choices to more of our gateway cities as we welcome guests back with our industry-leading Hawaiian hospitality, while keeping our community safe. We’re grateful to the state of Hawai‘i for its partnership in developing the pre-travel testing program.”

“Worksite Labs is proud to offer Hawaiian this innovative solution as we work to combat the current pandemic and provide more testing options so travelers can understand their COVID-19 status and enjoy their trip to Hawai‘i while stimulating the local economy,” said Gary Frazier, CEO of Worksite Labs.

Hawaiian Airlines is actively developing additional testing partnerships to support travelers’ needs, with more to be announced soon. The state of Hawai‘i also continues to expand its list of partners for testing.

In addition to offering its guests convenient testing, Hawaiian has also implemented a health and safety program to cover various aspects of their journey.

Starting at check-in, guests must complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will wear an adequate face mask or covering at the airport and during the flight. Guests 2 years of age and older who are unable to wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability must undergo a health screening to board.

Hawaiian’s enhanced cleaning includes frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests. The carrier, which has been operating a reduced schedule since March due to the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, will continue to leave 70 percent cabin capacity through October to allow for onboard distancing.

All travelers arriving in Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must now also complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.