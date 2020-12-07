December 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 7, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 7, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

High Surf Warning issued December 07 at 3:21AM HST until December 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light east northeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

