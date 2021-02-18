A A A

Satellite imagery NOAA/NWS. (18 Feb 2021 – 19:06 UTC)

Maui Flood Advisory Extended to 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service in has extended the flood advisory for the island of Maui until 2 p.m.

At 10:32 a.m., radar indicated persistent heavy showers over the windward slopes of Haleakalā, with additional heavy showers also affecting windward West Maui. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heavier showers are leading to elevated water levels in streams and rivers.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Huelo, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Puʻunēnē, Nāhiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waikapū, Kīpahulu, Waiheʻe, Kaupo, Hāna and Kahakuloa.

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory Until 1:30 p.m.:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the island of Molokaʻi in Maui County until 1:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At 10:29 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers moving over large portions of the island of Moloka‘i, with rainfall especially persistent over windward areas. Additional moisture moving in from the east is expected to support heavy shower formation for the next couple of hours. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heavier showers will lead to rising water levels in streams.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kaunakakai, Kualapuʻu, Kamalo, Hoʻolehua, ʻUalapuʻe, Pūkoʻo, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.

Previous Post:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 11 a.m..

At 7:59 a.m., the NWS forecast says radar indicated moderate to heavy showers persistently moving into the windward slopes of Haleakalā, with additional showers also affecting windward West Maui.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Huelo, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Puʻunēnē, Nāhiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waikapū, Kīpahulu, Waiheʻe, Kaupō, Hāna and Kahakuloa.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The NWS says rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle, or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown,” the NWS states.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11 a.m. if flooding persists.