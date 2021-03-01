A A A

Vaccine file photo.

The Department of Health is anticipating delivery of 67,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

This includes 28,080 doses of Pfizer vaccines, 27,300 doses of Moderna vaccines, and 11,900 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first ever shipment Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to arrive within the next few days, according to department spokesperson Brooks Baehr, COVID-19 & Pandemic Response Administrative Assistant.

Unlike previous vaccines approved by the FDA, this vaccine requires only one dose, and its less stringent storage requirements make it easier to transport and use.

Honolulu, Hawai’i, Maui, and Kaua’i counties will all be receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The 67,280 doses the state expects to receive this week does not include an additional 10,380 doses the federal government is expected to ship directly to CVS / Longs this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Through Feb. 26, 2021, an estimated 336,901 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide (81 percent) out of the 417,590 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 14.4 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 203,956; and 110,820 received a second dose out of the 1,415,786 people in Hawaiʻi.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 10 percent of the population or 16,797 individuals have received a first dose of the vaccine; and 6.4 percent or 10,796 individuals have completed two doses. In total, Maui County has administered 27,593 doses among a total population base of 167,417.

Maui County currently has the smallest percentage of its population vaccinated compared to other counties in the state; however, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said 10,000 to 12,000 administered doses are unaccounted for due to a lag in data entry as health workers on Maui transfer paper files to the CDC’s VAMS registry site.