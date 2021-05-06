Maui Now graphic.

A mainline break occurred during the early hours of May 6, causing a water service outage of at least 10 hours in Kīhei from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Department of Water Supply announced.

The break occurred on Auhana Road and involves a 30-inch transmission pipeline. The water service outage affects over 150 homes and businesses and 200 fire hydrants.

The affected area includes South Kīhei Road from East Welakahao to Kanani roads and Piʻilani Highway from East Welakahao to Kanakanui roads. Both lanes of Kanakanui Road between Auhana Road and Alanui Kealiʻi Drive will be closed during the assessment and repair.

A water tanker is located at Kanakanui Road directly across from Kamaliʻi Elementary School for customers to fill water containers during the outage.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their waterlines (just run the faucet for a little while before using the water).

The department appreciates customers’ understanding and patience. For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.