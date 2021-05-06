Maui News

Water Main Break Forces Temporary Closure of Kīhei Police Station

May 6, 2021, 8:54 AM HST
* Updated May 6, 8:55 AM
Maui Police Department Kīhei Station. Photo by Wendy Osher.

A water main break in South Maui has forced the temporary closure of the Kīhei Police Station.

County officials say the estimated time of closure is 10 hours.

The Department of Water will be bringing portable water tanks to service affected areas.

Kanakanui Road from Auhana Road to Alanui Ke Aliʻi Drive will be closed as repairs are underway.

