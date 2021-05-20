FEMA supplies arrive at Kahului Airport on 9.1.16, ahead of Lester. PC: Jennifer Bormet

With hurricane season fast approaching, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and its National Flood Insurance Program advise Hawai‘i residents to prepare now for hurricane-related storms and flooding.

The 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

This year, the National Weather Service predicts that there may be between two and five tropical storms and hurricanes in the Central Pacific. While this forecast represents fewer storms, it does not predict hurricane landfalls.

Even a glancing blow from a hurricane or a significant rain system that passes over land, saturated by previous storms, can trigger a major mudslide and cause significant structural damage.

Homeowners’ and renters’ policies generally do not cover flood damage. When only an inch of water in a home can cost more than $25,000 to repair, flood insurance can be the difference between recovery and financial devastation.

“Where it can rain, it can flood,” says FEMA Regional Administrator Robert Fenton. “One of the most important steps homeowners can take is to renew or purchase flood insurance to prepare for this year’s hurricanes and seasonal flood-producing rains. With it, you have the peace of mind that you and your home can, and will, recover after an unexpected flood.”

Insurance policies normally take 30 days to go into effect. If you own or rent, now is the time to talk to your insurance agent about protecting your home and valuables.

For more information, visit FloodSmart.gov or call 877-336-2627.