Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. PC: Maui Now (file May 2020)

The County of Kaua‘i will return to Tier 4 on Monday, May 24, 2021, after achieving low case counts for two consecutive weeks.

“Last month, Kaua‘i saw a rapid spike in cases unlike anything we experienced before,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “But our community pulled together to take precautions, get tested, and cooperate with the contact tracing and quarantine process. Through the joint efforts of our community members and our public health partners, we were able to contain the outbreak very quickly, and we are grateful for that.”

Tier 4 is the least restrictive on Kaua‘i’s current Business and Recreational Guidelines for COVID-19 tier chart. It allows gatherings of up to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors, with restrictions and safety guidelines.

This tier change was automatically triggered after Kaua‘i’s daily case count remained below an average of two per day over the past two weeks. Kaua‘i had moved to Tier 3 in early May after a spike in cases.

“We continue to urge travelers and those around travelers to please utilize the free COVID-19 test center at the Convention Hall,” urged Mayor Kawakami. “Just walk in between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment needed.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kaua‘i County officials also encouraged those who have not done so already, to consider getting vaccinated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in those 12 years of age and older, and appointments are available at Kaua‘i hospitals and pharmacies for this age group.