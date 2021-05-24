Maui News

Kaua‘i to Return to Tier 4 on Monday, May 24

May 24, 2021, 5:00 AM HST
* Updated May 24, 5:01 AM
7 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. PC: Maui Now (file May 2020)

The County of Kaua‘i will return to Tier 4 on Monday, May 24, 2021, after achieving low case counts for two consecutive weeks. 

“Last month, Kaua‘i saw a rapid spike in cases unlike anything we experienced before,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “But our community pulled together to take precautions, get tested, and cooperate with the contact tracing and quarantine process. Through the joint efforts of our community members and our public health partners, we were able to contain the outbreak very quickly, and we are grateful for that.” 

Tier 4 is the least restrictive on Kaua‘i’s current Business and Recreational Guidelines for COVID-19 tier chart. It allows gatherings of up to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors, with restrictions and safety guidelines.

This tier change was automatically triggered after Kaua‘i’s daily case count remained below an average of two per day over the past two weeks. Kaua‘i had moved to Tier 3 in early May after a spike in cases. 

“We continue to urge travelers and those around travelers to please utilize the free COVID-19 test center at the Convention Hall,” urged Mayor Kawakami. “Just walk in between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment needed.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kaua‘i County officials also encouraged those who have not done so already, to consider getting vaccinated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in those 12 years of age and older, and appointments are available at Kaua‘i hospitals and pharmacies for this age group.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (7)
Trending Now
14.2 Earthquake at Kīlauea Consistent with Slip Along Steep Faults 2May 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 48 Cases; 2 Deaths on O‘ahu 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending May 23, 2021 4Center-Wide Renovation Complete at The Shops at Wailea 5Proof of Vaccination Required for Exemption from Post-Arrival Testing 6Volcano Watch: New Research Sheds Light on Recent Pāhala Earthquake Swarms