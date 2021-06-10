Maui Business

Minit Medical Offers New House Call and Mobile Service

June 10, 2021, 4:16 PM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Image courtesy of Minit Medical.

Minit Medical introduced the addition of its Minit Medical Mobile service on Tuesday, June 1, an option for residents and visitors that need medical care or testing at their location.

Minit Medical Mobile offers on call, private, tailored mobile care and house calls. Patients will have to book online or via phone appointment.

“We are initially offering in South Maui from Mākena to Māʻalaea, with more coverage coming in the near future,” said Dr. Lane Thaut, DO from Minit Medical.

The mobile service includes COVID-19 testing, a full mobile pharmacy to prescribe needed medications, on site IV therapy and medications, lab testing, laceration or wound care and the ability to take care of complete families at their convenience at any location.

There are three appointment options:

  • Minit Visit: A medical professional at your location. Video visit with a provider. This is the most popular option. We have the ability to take vitals, prescribe with our mobile pharmacy, and check for ear infection and more on site. 
  • Mobile Provider: Provider onsite for procedures and additionally, all capabilities as above.
  • Telemedicine visit: Telemedicine appointment.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Minit Medical provide on site testing or medical coverage for events including:

  • Conferences
  • Corporate events
  • Meetings
  • Parties
  • Weddings
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Minute Medical maintains records in accordance with HIPPA with all encounters and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call (808)207-3256.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Police Investigate Windsurfer Death at Kanahā Beach, Maui 2Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Search of Hawai‘i Made Brands 36-Story Building Proposed for Construction on Grounds of Old Wailuku Post Office Site 4Lunar Eclipse Helps Locate 3 Near-Earth Asteroids 5Nevada Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine 6Maui Home Prices Soar Over Historic $1 Million Mark in May, Up 30% from Year Ago