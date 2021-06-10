Image courtesy of Minit Medical.

Minit Medical introduced the addition of its Minit Medical Mobile service on Tuesday, June 1, an option for residents and visitors that need medical care or testing at their location.

Minit Medical Mobile offers on call, private, tailored mobile care and house calls. Patients will have to book online or via phone appointment.

“We are initially offering in South Maui from Mākena to Māʻalaea, with more coverage coming in the near future,” said Dr. Lane Thaut, DO from Minit Medical.

The mobile service includes COVID-19 testing, a full mobile pharmacy to prescribe needed medications, on site IV therapy and medications, lab testing, laceration or wound care and the ability to take care of complete families at their convenience at any location.

There are three appointment options:

Minit Visit: A medical professional at your location. Video visit with a provider. This is the most popular option. We have the ability to take vitals, prescribe with our mobile pharmacy, and check for ear infection and more on site.

Provider onsite for procedures and additionally, all capabilities as above. Telemedicine visit: Telemedicine appointment.

Minit Medical provide on site testing or medical coverage for events including:

Conferences

Corporate events

Meetings

Parties

Weddings

Minute Medical maintains records in accordance with HIPPA with all encounters and is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call (808)207-3256.