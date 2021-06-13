Maui Activities

Ha’ikū Community Association Finalizes Grants after March Flooding

June 13, 2021, 6:32 PM HST
* Updated June 13, 6:33 PM
The community grant partnership between the Ha’ikū Community Association and the Nuestro Futuro Foundation, which totaled nine grants as part of their Disaster Relief Fund following the March flooding, is now complete.

“While the grants were modest, they were intended to help out neighbors in their time of need,” according to an association announcement.

In other news, HCA is putting on their virtual town hall with guest speakers and a forum for the audience to ask questions at the end, June 16 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Guest speakers include Ha’ikū-Pā’ia-Makawao District Councilmember Mike Molina, Councilmember Shane Sinenci, Lauren Armstrong of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and Maui Invasive Species Committee.

The link will be posted on HCA’s website and their Facebook page.

