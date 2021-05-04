Maui News

HCA Offers Grants for Haʻikū Flood Recovery; Community Meeting Set for May 5

May 4, 2021, 10:05 AM HST
* Updated May 3, 6:30 PM
The Haʻikū Community Association is offering grants of up to $300 to Haʻikū community members who were affected by the flooding in March.

The funds will help assist members to recover from the damages caused by the flooding. The grant cycle will begin with an in-person sign up from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Kalanikahua Hou Church (2890 Hana Hwy, Haʻikū) with applications processed on a first-come basis. Masks are required.

Application forms and instructions can also be accessed from the HCA website after the May 8 in-person sign-up period.

“The Haʻikū Community Association recognizes the property damage that was caused by the March 2021 Flooding that occurred in Haʻikū,” according to an association announcement. “HCA thanks the Nuestro Futuro Foundation for the money to fund this grant.”

The Haʻikū community will also hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, focusing on the proposed Haʻikū Fire Station location.

The public is invited to hear Kauanoe Batangan from Munekiyo Hiraga consultants, county officials, and members of the HCA board. Questions from the audience will be taken.

