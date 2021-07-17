Felicia becomes a Cat. 4 hurricane. Satellite imagery courtesy: NOAA/NHC 7.17.2021 5 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says the “tiny but ferocious” Felicia continues on its westward trek with sustained wind speeds of 145 mph.

The system was last located 1,120 miles WSW of the southern tip of Baja California and 1,770 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

The NHC says the cyclone was moving toward the west near 8 mph. According to the forecast, “A slight turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight and Sunday, followed by a turn back toward the west late Sunday and Monday.”

Felicia is a strong category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The NHC says fluctuations in intensity are possible today, with slight weakening forecast by the end of the weekend, and a faster rate of weakening expected by early next week.

Felicia is forecast to move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility Tuesday night as a tropical storm, according to forecasters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Earlier this year, NOAA predicted a near-or below-normal 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season with 2-5 Tropical Cyclones. The annual Season Outlook, calls for an 80% chance of a near- or below-normal season. Agency officials say this is a prediction, NOT a forecast of hurricane landfalls. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*This post will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available and further forecasts are released.