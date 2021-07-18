Felicia becomes a Cat. 4 hurricane. Five day forecast cone imagery courtesy: NOAA/NHC 7.18.2021 5 a.m.

Hurricane Felicia is “still packing a Category 4 punch” according to the latest forecast update from the National Hurricane Center.

The small but mighty cyclone was last located 2,065 miles WSW of the southern tip of Baja California, and more than 1,700 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Forecasters say the system is expected to more into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility Tuesday evening as a tropical storm.

A Sunday morning forecast report shows sustained winds have decreased slightly to 130 mph, with “additional weakening forecast today, followed by faster weakening through midweek.”

The system is moving toward the WNW near 12 mph.

Earlier this year, NOAA predicted a near-or below-normal 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season with 2-5 Tropical Cyclones. The annual Season Outlook, calls for an 80% chance of a near- or below-normal season. Agency officials say this is a prediction, NOT a forecast of hurricane landfalls. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones.

*This post will be updated as significant changes in the forecast become available and further forecasts are released.