Hurricane Tracker

Felicia Rapidly Weakens, Guillermo to Become Depression

By Wendy Osher
 July 19, 2021, 5:51 AM HST
* Updated July 19, 5:52 AM
1 Comment
Felicia and Guillermo. Satellite imagery courtesy: NOAA/NHC 7.19.2021 5 a.m.

Felicia is rapidly weakening as it heads toward the Central Pacific. The system went from a Category 5 hurricane yesterday to a Category 1 hurricane over a 24 hour period.

The system now has maximum sustained winds near 80 mph, with continued rapid weakening forecast.  The National Hurricane Center says the cyclone is expected to become a tropical storm later today and a remnant low in a few days.  It was last located about 1,515 miles East of Hilo, Hawaiʻi.  

Forecasters are also tracking Tropical Storm Guillermo, which is also under a weakening trend and expected to become a depression soon.  Guillermo is located in the Eastern Pacific and is moving west near 15 mph.  

Earlier this year, NOAA predicted a near-or below-normal 2021 Central Pacific hurricane season with 2-5 Tropical Cyclones. The annual Season Outlook, calls for an 80% chance of a near- or below-normal season. Agency officials say this is a prediction, NOT a forecast of hurricane landfalls. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones.

Felicia looses strength, dropping to a Cat. 1 hurricane. Five day forecast cone imagery courtesy: NOAA/NHC 7.19.2021 5 a.m.

