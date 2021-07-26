Maui Now graphic.

(Update: 5:10 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions as of 5:10 p.m. Motorists are reminded that it will take some time for traffic to resume its normal flow.

The road was completely closed for more than two hours while crews from Hawaiian Telcom responded, and worked to assess and repair a downed utility pole and lines that had crossed both lanes of travel near Mile 16 in Olowalu.

Company spokesperson, Ann Nishida said Hawaiian Telcom crews are continuing to work but are able to finish up on the side. Initial reports indicate that wind may have played a factor.

Again, the Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN in both directions. Motorists are asked to drive with patience as traffic resumes its normal flow.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists report that traffic was backed up to Hōkiokio Place in Launiupoko/Puamana for Kahului bound traffic; and Lahiana bound traffic was backed up past Māʻalaea.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

(Update: 5:05 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021)

Motorists on scene say contraflow has started on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, where a utility pole and lines had impeded traffic earlier this afternoon.

The highway had been closed since 2:45 p.m. in both directions at Mile 16 in Olowalu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Utility repair crews from Hawaiian Telcom are on scene, working to remove a downed pole and lines from the roadway.

Motorists are reminded that it will take some time for traffic to resume its normal flow once the highway has been completely reopened.

This post will be updated as further information becomes available.

(Update: 4:23 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed in both directions near Mile 16 in Olowalu.

Officials with Hawaiian Telcom have confirmed that a utility pole fell across the road at the location at around 2:45 p.m.

“Our crews are trying to get to the site now and we estimate the repair will take at least an hour once they’re able to start,” said spokesperson Ann Nishida in an email communication with Maui Now.

Crews had not yet reached the site at last report.

This post will be updated as further information becomes available.

(Update: 3:55 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed in Olowalu near Mile 16 due to a downed pole and wires across both lanes.

A crew from Hawaiian Telcom is enroute to the site to assess damages and repairs. Just before 4 p.m., the Hawaiian Telcom trucks were located at the Kūihelani/Honoapiʻilani intersection, making their way north/west towards Olowalu.

At 3:55 p.m., motorists on the Lahaina side of the incident say traffic backed up to a “dead stop” at Hōkiokio Place in Puamana/Launiupoko.

Meantime, officials with Hawaiian Electric confirmed that the poles involved are not electric, and another utility is responding for repairs and assessment.

(Update: 3:40 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021)

Maui police temporarily closed the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Olowalu near Mile 16 due to a downed pole with wires across both lanes.

The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021.

At 3:40 p.m., police responded to our request for information saying crews are enroute, and there is no estimated time on when repairs will be made or when the road will be reopened.

Motorists can expect delays.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.