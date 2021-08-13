Mobile vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School (7.26.21) PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific Health

All Hawai‘i State Department of Education employees will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19 begining Aug. 23 to comply with Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation and to help ensure a safe environment for students and staff, the Department announced today.

If an employee can certify and provide proof of full vaccination, the employee will not be subject to the weekly testing requirement. This requirement applies to all HIDOE employees, including salaried and casuals/substitutes, as well as volunteers.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the leading public health prevention strategy to stop the pandemic. As Hawaii’s largest state agency, the Department of Education plays a critical role in advancing the state’s vaccination rate in the fight against COVID,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Encouraging vaccinations and implementing this weekly testing requirement in addition to our core essential strategies will help protect our ability to provide safe, in-person learning for our students.”

Gov. Ige’s Aug. 5 emergency proclamation requires all state and county employees to attest and provide proof to their respective department, office, or agency whether they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, partially vaccinated for COVID-19, or not vaccinated for COVID-19.

HIDOE employees who opt not to become vaccinated will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19 at the employee’s expense and during non-work hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beginning Aug. 15, employees can begin to access the Department’s electronic human resource system (eHR) to attest to their vaccination status, upload documentation, and/or provide weekly COVID-19 test results.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Any documentation related to vaccination status or test results obtained for purposes of this requirement will not be disclosed to individuals other than as necessary to ensure compliance with the governor’s emergency proclamation.

All employees were notified today by memorandum of the requirements and other details.

HIDOE staff were prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines as “frontline essential workers” back in January, giving teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other education staff early access to vaccinations. The Department encouraged everyone willing to be vaccinated to take advantage of the opportunity and worked with the state Department of Health to provide access to vaccination sites.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Soon after a vaccine was authorized for adolescents 12 and older, the Department began standing up school-based vaccination clinics in early May in an effort to make access “as easy and convenient as possible” for students and families.