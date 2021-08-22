Update: (1:49 p.m. 8.22.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Maui County from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. Winds are expected to be northerly, blowing at 20-30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.

The NWS says winds across the county will be highly variable tonight with periods of light winds interrupted by brief periods of much stronger wind gusts.

The NWS advises that winds this strong “can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.”

All islands are also currently under a flash flood watch through Monday morning as remnants from former Tropical Cyclone Linda impact the state.