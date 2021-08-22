Hurricane Tracker

Gusty Winds Expected as Remnants of Former Cyclone Linda Pass Through

August 22, 2021, 2:42 PM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update: (1:49 p.m. 8.22.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Maui County from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. Winds are expected to be northerly, blowing at 20-30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.

The NWS says winds across the county will be highly variable tonight with periods of light winds interrupted by brief periods of much stronger wind gusts.

The NWS advises that winds this strong “can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.”

All islands are also currently under a flash flood watch through Monday morning as remnants from former Tropical Cyclone Linda impact the state.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Maui Man Succumbs to Injuries from Aug. 13 Traffic Collision in Wailuku 2Aug. 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 763 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death 3Flash Flood Watch for All Islands From Sunday Morning Through Late Monday 4Maui Man Accused of Driving Into Surf Store Held on $50,000 5Latest Rally Continues to Advocate for Freedom Amid Masks and Vaccine Mandates 6Aug. 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 845 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths (2 Maui, 2 O‘ahu)