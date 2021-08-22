Hurricane Tracker

Flood Watch Through Late Monday Night

August 22, 2021, 7:46 AM HST
Updated August 22, 8:22 AM
The remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Linda are expected to move through the islands between today and Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is in effect, as remnants of the system bring the potential for heavy rains that may result in flash flooding, accompanied by locally breezy winds.

The NWS forecast calls for weather to improve with a return to a more trade wind pattern starting Tuesday, and lasting through the second half of the week.

The NWS says “Heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding will develop over the area today through Monday night,” with the threat for heavy rain first materializing over Maui County and the Big Island today, and then spreading westward over the remainder of the area late tonight through Monday night.

