SMART Health Card Verifier App.

Starting today, customers on Oʻahu now have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter many businesses.

Oʻahu’s “Safe Access” program requires restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, museums, arcades and other similar establishments, to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to operate; and patrons 12 and older must also comply–or provide proof of a negative test result.

Under Oʻahu’s rules customers entering and remaining for 15 minutes or less per 24 hour period do not need to provide proof; and businesses operating as takeout, delivery or food trucks are exempt. The goal, city officials say, is to “allow these businesses the ability to operate more safely and instill confidence in the general public.”

Here on Maui, the “Safer Outside” program begins on Wednesday. Under Maui’s program, customers over the age of 12 must provide proof of full vaccination. Unvaccinated patrons must be served in outdoor dining areas or with takeout or drive-thru service only, according to Mayor Victorino.

Maui’s rules also require a reduction in capacity for commercial recreational boating, ground transportation, and commercial tour operators from 75 down to 50%. There will also be no spectators at indoor or outdoor sporting events; and gathering size is being reduced to 5 indoors and 10 outdoors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui’s rules take effect on Sept. 15.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A new executive order takes effect today that requires anyone visiting or working at most state facilities to provide proof of vaccination. The order requires contractors and visitors at state facilities and on state property to provide their vaccination or testing status prior to entry.

The state launched a SMART Health Card on Friday that may be used to confirm vaccination status to businesses and venues that require it.