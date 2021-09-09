State Office Building – Wailuku, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher (Sept. 3, 2021)

Governor David Ige signed an executive order that requires contractors and visitors at state facilities and on state property to provide their vaccination or testing status prior to entry. The Order takes effect on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Executive Order 21-07 (Access to State Property) says, “… ensuring the safety of the government workforce during this ongoing escalation in COVID-19 cases, the hospitalizations, and deaths resulting from the Delta variant is essential for continued operation and service to the public, and now requires additional protections to the State workforce and public by requiring contractors and visitors to provide their vaccination or testing status as a condition of entry onto State property and into State facilities.”

Under the executive order, all contractors entering, working, or providing services in any state facility must:

Identify all employees accessing state facilities

Attest to whether employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, partially vaccinated (one of two doses), or not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Provide weekly verification that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated employees are being COVID-19 tested with a negative result once or twice a week, as determined by the state department/agency receiving the goods/services.

Wear a mask at all times while in the state facility, and physically distance themselves from others.

Also under the executive order, all visitors to state facilities where contact is made with state employees, must:

Provide verification of being fully vaccinated

Provide a negative COVID-19 test result if not fully vaccinated

Wear a mask at all times while in the state facility, and physically distance themselves from others.

Verification of vaccinations or COVID-19 tests may include digital or hardcopy documentation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Contractors and visitors may not remain in any state facility unless they are in compliance with this Order.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

State agencies are required to implement these policies no later than Sept. 13, 2021.