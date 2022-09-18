Maui News

Join the special webinar on seabirds and a new bill to address light pollution on Maui. PC: courtesy MNMRC

A special webinar takes place on Monday as part of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series. Topics include seabirds in Maui County, and an upcoming outdoor lighting bill to better protect them.

Bill 21 is a new piece of legislation that aims to prevent light pollution to better help endangered seabirds, with added benefits to sea turtles, human health, astronomy, and cultural practices. The bill passed out of the Climate Action, Resilience, and Environment Committee on Sept. 8 with unanimous support and now heads to the Council for first reading on Sept. 20.

Jay Penniman, Project Manager of the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, will lead this webinar with co-hosts Councilmember Kelly King and sea turtle expert Cheryl King.

The webinar takes place on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Register here.

