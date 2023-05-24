













Mauiʻs Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel is being acquired by Outrigger Hospitality Group, according to a joint news release announcement. The transaction is expected to close on July 26, at which time the property will be rebranded as OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort.

The purchase price is not being disclosed at this time.

Currently marketed as “Hawai‘i’s Most Hawaiian Hotel,” the resort sits on 11 acres and features 432 guest rooms. It is the site of the annual Hula O Nā Keiki event, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary in November.

The Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel recently completed a $75 million property-wide renovation spanning two guestroom wings. The resort’s signature oceanfront restaurant, Huihui, officially opened in 2021 as part of this renovation effort and has become a popular destination for residents and visitors alike for its thoughtfully crafted menu.

The hotel has been under the helm of General Manager Mike White since the 1980s.

“When the renowned scholar Dr. George Kanahele and I created the state’s first Hawaiian cultural training course for hotel employees in 1986, OUTRIGGER’s leadership understood and appreciated the value of this curriculum – so, 30 years ago we guided them in creating a version tailored for OUTRIGGER called Ke ‘Ano Wa‘a,” said White in the joint release. “It’s uplifting to know that this platform of caring for host, guest and place remains intact today and will be a foundation of this exciting next chapter for Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel.”

Additionally, as part of the transaction, OUTRIGGER will also take ownership of The Plantation Inn in Lahaina Town.

“With its pristine location along a three-mile stretch of sand, deep cultural connections and authentic Hawaiian hospitality, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel has tremendous synergy with the OUTRIGGER brand; we are honored for the opportunity to become stewards of this coveted property,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group in the release. “Our intention, once the sale is finalized, is to craft a thoughtful plan to further enhance the resort grounds while retaining unique attributes that guests have cherished for years.”

The hotel is located on Kā‘anapali Beach, which was recently ranked as the No. 1 Beach in the US and No. 10 Beach in the World by TripAdvisor. The release notes that the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel was voted the No. 1 Hotel Statewide by readers of Hawai‘i Magazine, and earned a No. 4 ranking by Condé Nast Traveler on their list of the Top Resorts on Maui last year.