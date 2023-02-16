The signature oceanfront restaurant, Huihui, at the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel was designed from the ground up to pay homage to the longstanding tradition of Hawaiian navigation or wayfinding.

The restaurant opened in July of 2021 after the hotel’s $75 million phase one property enhancement project.

The menu blends local flavors and features signature items with Hawaiian inspired cooking methods and ingredients.

Huihui serves breakfast and dinner at its dinning room and bar that has views of Kā‘anapali Beach and the iconic Puʻu Kekaʻa or “Black Rock.”

The core of the restaurant was inspired by the Hawaiian voyaging motif, and is adorned with traditionally made items, used for centuries by Hawaiian voyagers for both gathering food and finding their way on the ocean.

Menu favorites include the Fish Lāwalu (wrapped in ti leaf and grilled) with creamy abalone sauce, cilantro, pohole (fiddle fern) & limu (seaweed) relish. There’s also the Island Fish Carpaccio, made of thinly sliced raw fish on a platter with ogo (seaweed), onions, capers, olives, local greens, wasabi, calamansi, and ‘ōlena (turmeric) dressing.

Another popular item is the Chef’s Laulau made with pua‘a (pork), moa (chicken), and cod steamed in lū‘au (taro leaf), lomi kāmano (salted salmon, mixed with onions and tomato), poi (mashed taro), Molokaʻi sweet potato, and pohole (fiddle fern) limu (seaweed) salad.

Huihui, meaning “star constellation” or “to join, intermingle, mix,” the 5,000 square-foot culinary venue serves as a gathering place for hotel guests and residents alike, providing a relaxed dining experience with unobstructed ocean views.

Huihui’s cocktail menu features local spirits and ingredients, and the restaurant offers live music, happy hours and hula performances daily.

As the sun begins to set, Huihui offers locally inspired cocktails, such as the Māmaki Old Fashioned, Lāhainā Smokestack and ʻOma Goodness Martini, and food-friendly wine list.

For dessert, diners can choose from Pineapple Upside Down Bread Pudding with Tequila sauce, or a Banana Bread Ice Cream Sandwich.

Huihui is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.